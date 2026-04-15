'...Should Be In Marathi': Shop Signboard In Gujarati Sparks Language Row In Mumbai's Malad East - VIDEO

Mumbai: A language-related controversy surfaced in Mumbai's Malad East area after a video showing shop signboards in the Gujarati language instead of Marathi went viral on social media. The incident took place near Datta Mandir Road in Malad East, and questions were raised over the exclusion of Marathi, the official language of Maharashtra.

The video, shared by Malad Culture on Instagram, showed a man questioning why Marathi was not used on a public signboard. In the clip, he also urged authorities to take action and asked why BMC officials or the police had not noticed the issue. "If I can see this, why can't the BMC officials and the police see it?" the man is heard saying in the video, adding that, "The signboard should be in Marathi."

Meanwhile, a similar incident had occurred in March, when a Shiv Sena UBT worker had objected to the use of a Gujarati signboard at the Parel TT flyover construction site, questioning the contractor over the exclusion of Marathi. The incident, captured in a video circulating online, showed the worker firmly confronting the contractor regarding the language used on safety and information boards at the site.

Prior to that, in January, a traffic notification displayed in the Gujarati language in parts of Palghar district had triggered a controversy in Maharashtra, with opposition parties alleging that an attempt to impose Gujarati in the state.

The controversy arose after traffic restrictions were imposed on stretches of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48) on January 19 and 20 in view of a morcha organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) against the proposed Vadhvan Port project. The Palghar district collector had issued the prohibitory order in Marathi as a precautionary measure to ensure the smooth conduct of the march. According to the district administration, a large number of motorists using the highway travel from Gujarat into Maharashtra. Since many motorists on this route travel from Gujarat into Maharashtra, the notification was also shared with the Gujarat authorities for wider awareness. Officials in Gujarat later translated the order into Gujarati and displayed it on banners in border villages, including areas near Valsad.



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