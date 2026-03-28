'This Is Parel! The Land Of Marathi People': Shiv Sena UBT Worker Question Contractors Over Gujarati Signboard

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Mumbai: A Shiv Sena UBT worker objected to the use of Gujarati signboard at the Parel TT flyover construction site, questioning the contractor over the exclusion of Marathi, the official language of Maharashtra. The incident, captured in a video circulating online, shows the worker firmly confronting the contractor regarding the language used on safety and information boards at the site.

According to the video shared by NextMinute News, the incident occurred during ongoing road widening and flyover-related work on one of the carriageways at Parel TT. According to sources, the contractor had installed signboards displaying instructions in English and Gujarati, without including Marathi, prompting the intervention.

Mumbai - A confrontation erupted at the Parel TT Flyover construction site after local Shiv Sena workers questioned the contractor for putting up safety and information signboards only in English and Gujarati, ignoring Marathi.The incident occurred while road widening or… pic.twitter.com/uR1b3x3rB0 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) March 27, 2026

In the video, the Shiv Sena UBT worker is heard stating that he has no objection to English being used as a functional language. However, he questions the contractor on why Gujarati has been included while Marathi has been omitted, asking on what basis Gujarati is being used in Mumbai. He also asserts, “This is Parel, where Marathi people stay. This is not a Gujarati area,” underlining his concern over local linguistic identity.

The contractor says he was asked to put up a signboard exclusively in English and Gujarati.

The worker is seen speaking in an assertive manner, seeking an explanation and demanding immediate corrective action. The situation remained under control and did not escalate into any physical altercation.

Following the exchange, the contractor complied with the demand and removed the Gujarati signboard from the site, as seen in the video.

The incident comes to light amid major traffic congestion in South Mumbai following the repairs work on the bridge. Mumbai Traffic Police have shut the northbound lane, diverting vehicles to the southbound lane during evening hours, while morning traffic is rerouted from below the bridge. The situation has worsened due to the closure of the nearby Elphinstone flyover, leading to heavy congestion across key arterial routes. Officials have stated that the repair work is expected to continue for at least one and a half months.

Shiv Sena UBT members maintained that Marathi must be prominently displayed on all public-facing signboards in the state. They clarified that their objection was not against any language, but against the exclusion of Marathi in Maharashtra.

Residents in the area have also expressed concern, stating that Marathi signage is essential for accessibility and ease of understanding for daily commuters.

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