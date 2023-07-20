Landslide In Raigad's Khalapur LIVE Updates: 4 Dead, 3 Injured As Rescue Operations Continues; CM Shinde Reaches Spot

22 Rescued, Raigad police sets up control room after the incident

Meanwhile, the Raigad Police set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris. Presently over 100 officials of Police and District administration are involved in rescue operations. We are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs, said Raigad Police.