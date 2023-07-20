Landslide In Raigad's Khalapur LIVE Updates: 4 Dead, 3 Injured As Rescue Operations Continues; CM Shinde Reaches Spot

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Dials CM Shinde after Khalapur landslide incident, says 'Our priority is to evacuate people..'
I spoke to the Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde ji regarding the landslide caused by heavy rains in Raigad, Maharashtra. 4 NDRF teams have reached the spot and are carrying out rescue operations along with the local administration. Our priority is to evacuate people from there and give immediate treatment to the injured.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shares condolences on the Khalapur landslide incident
"The incident of landslide occurred at Irshalgad near Khalapur in Raigad district last night. Some people died in this incident, we share the grief of their families. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them," said Fadnavis in his latest tweet.
Raigad Police confirms the toll of casualties in the incident
According to the Raigad police, four people have died and three others have been injured. 22 people have been rescued from the debris while several are feared trapped.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives at the site of the landslide in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district
NDRF Pune team tweets a video from the site of incident showing rescue personnel engaged in operations
Minister for Relief and Rescue Girish Mahajan has been on the site since midnight, coordinating with the rescue and relief operations
Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse reach Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district
22 Rescued, Raigad police sets up control room after the incident
Meanwhile, the Raigad Police set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris. Presently over 100 officials of Police and District administration are involved in rescue operations. We are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs, said Raigad Police.
4 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations at the site
The NDRF said that two teams have reached the spot and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation.
An incident of landslide was reported at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Some people are feared trapped inside the debris, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Thursday.
