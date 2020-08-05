Landslide and waterlogging add to traffic woes on WEH

Mumbai: Incessant rains and gusty winds since Monday night and throughout Tuesday led to traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

There was a landslide at Ali Yavar Jung Marg, Malad around 7 am. It threw traffic on the WEH out of gear between Kandivali and Malad during peak office hours. The traffic was severely affected which eventually stopped the vehicular traffic on the south-bound WEH and was diverted on the north bound with a contra lane, said officials.

The landslide incident was immediately reported to the fire brigade officials, who reached the spot. No casualty was reported, however, the vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted.

In a bid to clear the debris, the vehicular movement was diverted on the north arm of the WEH, which eventually led to a bottleneck traffic on the stretch, said sources. The regular commuters and those involved in emergency services were severely delayed as authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris.

Officials and police personnel were at the spot and efforts to remove the debris were underway. A motorist, who was on his way to work and was informed of the landslide, took the SV Road to make his way to commute and claimed that the vehicular movement there was far better than the WEH.

Rains also led to traffic diversion at various locations due to water-logging and closure of few roads for vehicular movement including Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT.