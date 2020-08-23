Lalbaugcha Raja on LED screen: This is how Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating Ganeshotsav 2020; see pictures here

'Aarogyotsav' is already underway and will go on till August 31, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Lalbaugcha Raja Yoga Kendra.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, in Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, the festival is missing its pomp and glory this year. The Maharashtra government in its guidelines for Ganeshotsav celebrations has said that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing of idols. It also said that the height of idols installed by sarvajanik mandals and at households should be limited to four feet and two feet, respectively, this year.

Here are some pictures: