Lalbaugcha Raja on LED screen: This is how Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating Ganeshotsav 2020; see pictures here

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival started in Mumbai on Saturday, although the usual pomp and glory were missing this year. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav, one of the prominent mandals in Mumbai, has cancelled its usual large-scale famed festivities and instead, conducting a blood and plasma donation camp as part of its COVID-19 campaign.
On second of Ganeshotsav, Sunday, the Mandal is also offering Lalbaugcha Raja darshan on a LED screen and continuing with its 'Aarogyotsav'. According to Mandal's Facebook page, in 15 days, around 250 plasma donors have registered for the camp and 100 people have donated plasma.
'Aarogyotsav' is already underway and will go on till August 31, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Lalbaugcha Raja Yoga Kendra.
Amid coronavirus pandemic, in Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, the festival is missing its pomp and glory this year. The Maharashtra government in its guidelines for Ganeshotsav celebrations has said that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing of idols. It also said that the height of idols installed by sarvajanik mandals and at households should be limited to four feet and two feet, respectively, this year.
Here are some pictures:
