Lakhs throng the Shivaji Park premises, promise to support Maha Aghadi for 25 years

The historic Shivaji Park was on Thursday evening all decked up and awash in a riot of colours - saffron flags of Shiv Sena and the tricolour of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. Presiding over this colourful ensemble was Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Since Thursday afternoon, crowds started to throng the Shivaji Park premises. Lakhs of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress followers were at the Dadar ground to witness the historic swearing-in ceremony of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.