Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Funeral Of Mumbai Man Killed In Blaze To Be Held In Charkop Tomorrow

Kuwait Building Fire: 7 From Tamil Nadu Among 49 Indians Killed In Al-Mangaf Tragedy

Mumbai: The only victim from the city who perished in the Kuwait fire, Denny Karunakaran (33), had been a longtime resident of Malwani in Malad before his family relocated to Virar. According to a report in Times of India, Denny had moved to Kuwait four years ago, working as an accounts and sales coordinator.

His death has deeply shocked his family, friends and neighbours. His remains were expected to arrive on Friday night, with the last rites scheduled for 3:00 pm on Sunday at Penial AG Church in Malwani, followed by burial at the Christian cemetery in Charkop Naka, Malad West.

Denny's former neighbours at the Kasturi building in Malwani expressed their sorrow over the tragedy. Sahebe Khan while talking Times of India mentioned, “Denny’s mother passed away a few years ago, and after his sister got married, the family shifted to Virar. Denny, meanwhile, secured a job abroad.” Denny and his sister Daisy had attended school in the locality, and Daisy declined to speak to the media on Friday.

Denny's Early Life

According to the report, Denny had studied at Wilson College at Girgaon Chowpatty, and later attended Bible College in Punalur, Kerala, for his graduation. After the death of his mother, Denny’s father Baby, a plumber by profession, moved to their native town Karunagappally in Kollam district of Kerala. Relatives recalled Denny as a quiet person with big dreams.

Despite this, he had never considered working in the Gulf until his brother-in-law Manoj, employed in Kuwait, helped him find a job. Denny’s savings enabled him to buy a flat in Acropolis building, Global City in Virar (West), about two years ago. His family was seeking an alliance for him as he planned to visit his father for Christmas. They belong to the Pentecostal denomination Assemblies of God church.

Fr. Philip John, presbyter of Penial AG Church, had known Denny since he was a boy of seven. “Theirs was an old family from the area. That is why they are choosing to conduct the burial here, though they now live in Virar,” he said while speaking to TOI. Denny’s friend, Thomas Varghese from Malwani, praised him, stating, “He was a very nice, pleasant person. Denny was very spiritual and devoted to God. That is why he even went to Bible College in Kerala.” Thomas also affirmed that the Malayalees' Gulf dream remained untarnished, noting that the Middle East is generally a safe region to work in, and such tragedies are rare.