Screenshots from a video showing the assault on a young couple in Kurla on November 20. |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to a madrasa located next to the civic garden in Kurla where a group of minors had assaulted a young couple on November 20.

The municipal corporation’s L ward issued the notice on November 23 under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, The Times of India reported. The notice states that municipal officials will visit the premises on November 25 or the next working day in order to inspect and measure the structure.

The occupants have been directed to cooperate with the exercise by keeping the original approved building plan, occupancy certificate and other papers ready to prove that the construction is legal.

Human Rights Panel Takes Note

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has sent notices to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief and the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking details about the assault incident.

The commission observed that on a preliminary reading, the incident indicated negligence on the part of the two authorities in protecting the human rights of the couple who were assaulted, Loksatta reported.

The BMC chief and police chief have been directed to submit reports on the matter in three weeks. The panel has asked them to specify what security arrangements were in place at the park at the time of the incident.

The Assault

Around 4 pm on November 20, the couple had visited the Late Pramod Mahajan Garden next to Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West. A group of seven to eight teenagers allegedly abused them before attacking them with hockey sticks, wooden bamboo sticks, fists and kicks.

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A video of the assault subsequently went viral on social media. Following its circulation, the police registered an FIR against eight children in conflict with law (CCLs) under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 190, 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation

Eight minors have been taken in custody in connection with the case, and have been sent to an observation home.