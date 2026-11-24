Mumbai Kurla Garden Assault Case: Ghatkopar Police Detain Two More Minors Over Attack On Couple, Total Number Reaches Eight | X @gharkekalesh

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police have detained two more minors in connection with the alleged assault on a couple at Late Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West, taking the total number of detained minors to eight. The couple was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers armed with hockey sticks and wooden sticks near Phoenix Marketcity Mall.

Juvenile Justice Board Sends Two More Minors To Observation Home

The two minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which has remanded them to a juvenile observation home until December 4, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 20, when the 21-year-old student, a native of Satara district, visited Navi Mumbai to meet his girlfriend, who lives in Rabale. The couple subsequently visited Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West. After shopping and having snacks, they headed to the adjoining Late Pramod Mahajan Garden at around 4 pm to click photographs.

Group Of Teenagers Allegedly Attacked Couple With Hockey Sticks, Bamboo Sticks And Kicks

While the couple was in the garden, a group of seven to eight teenagers allegedly abused them before attacking them with hockey sticks, wooden bamboo sticks, fists and kicks.

A video of the assault subsequently went viral on social media. Following its circulation, the police registered an FIR against eight children in conflict with law (CCLs) under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 190, 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Using the viral video, the Ghatkopar police identified the minors allegedly involved in the assault and detained six of them. They were produced before the JJB, which directed that they be sent to a juvenile observation home until December 4.

However, two other minors allegedly involved in the incident were yet to be traced. During further investigation, the police identified and detained the remaining two minors on Monday. They were subsequently produced before the JJB, which also directed that they be sent to a juvenile observation home.

A police officer said that, as part of the proceedings, notices had also been issued to the parents of the minors, asking them to appear before the authorities. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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