Mumbai Kurla BMC Worker Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Arvind Pawar Arrested, Police Prepare To Invoke MCOCA Against Accused | Image for representation

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in the daylight murder of a 40-year-old BMC sanitation worker in Kurla, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have arrested the alleged mastermind who orchestrated the killing over a business rivalry and a revenge motive. The arrest of 46-year-old Arvind Pawar takes the total number of arrests in the case to six. Police are now preparing to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused.

Business Rivalry And Revenge Allegedly Behind BMC Sanitation Worker's Murder

The victim, Vinod Malappa Pawar, was shot dead at Makadwala Compound in Kurla West on November 11, when he was returning home after visiting a public toilet beneath a bridge. Investigations have revealed that the murder was allegedly planned by Arvind, who suspected that Vinod was taking away customers from his money-lending business. The conspiracy also had a revenge angle linked to an earlier murder and an assault involving the victim's family, police said.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 12.40 pm on November 11, the day of Bhai Dooj. Vinod, who worked in the BMC's waste collection department, was accompanied by Ganesh Laxman Pawar, 20, a substitute worker on a municipal garbage collection vehicle.

Police Register Murder Case Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita And Arms Act

Based on Ganesh's complaint, the police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The police initially arrested Kumar alias Nihal Pawar, 20, and a minor, who allegedly carried out the shooting. Further investigation led to the arrest of three more accused Manish Jadhav, 23, Kedar Jadhav, 20, and Malhari Sonkawade, 19. However, Arvind, who allegedly masterminded the conspiracy, remained on the run.

Police Lay Trap Near Kurla's New Mill Road, Arrest Arvind Pawar In Early Morning Operation

Acting on specific intelligence that he would be visiting the New Mill Road area of Kurla, the police laid a trap and arrested him in the early hours of Monday. The operation was conducted by a team led by Police Inspector (Crime) Dipali Kulkarni, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Amit Tad, with Santosh Mane and other personnel.

Arvind was produced before a Kurla court, which remanded him to police custody until November 27, a police officer said.

Money-Lending Business Dispute Emerges As Key Motive Behind Alleged Murder Conspiracy

Investigations have revealed that Arvind, a resident of Shingre Wadi in Bail Bazar, and Vinod were both allegedly involved in money-lending activities. Arvind suspected that Vinod was diverting his customers, resulting in a dispute between the two.

Police have also uncovered a revenge angle behind the killing. Vinod's brother, Baba Pawar, 39, was shot and attacked with a sharp weapon on the night of April 29, 2026, and was subsequently murdered. Before this incident, Vinod had allegedly assaulted Nihal Pawar and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Arvind Pawar Allegedly Arranged Country-Made Firearm And Financial Assistance For Murder

According to investigators, Nihal allegedly joined hands with Arvind to avenge the assault. Arvind is suspected of arranging a country-made firearm and providing financial assistance to Nihal to execute the murder.

Police are now investigating the financial and logistical support provided for the killing, as well as the individual roles played by the other accused. Given the alleged involvement of an organised group and the planning behind the crime, the police are preparing to invoke MCOCA against the accused.

Recounting the sequence of events in his statement to the police, Ganesh said that he had accompanied Vinod to a public toilet located beneath a bridge in the area. While the two were returning home, Nihal and the minor allegedly opened fire on Vinod from behind near an iron staircase beside the toilet.

After shooting Vinod, the assailants allegedly pointed the firearm at Ganesh and threatened him, warning that he too would be killed if he disclosed the incident to anyone. The accused then fled the scene. Following the shooting, family members rushed the critically injured Vinod to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

With the arrest of the alleged mastermind, investigators are now focusing on establishing the complete conspiracy, the source of the firearm and the financial assistance allegedly provided to execute the murder.

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