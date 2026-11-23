Konkan Railway, Tata Memorial Hospital Organise Complimentary Goa Trip For Children Battling Cancer, Survivors And Families | X @KonkanRailway

Mumbai: For 71 children battling cancer or having survived the disease, a train journey from Mumbai to Goa became an opportunity to take a break from hospital visits and treatment routines. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital, organised a complimentary Mumbai-Goa trip for paediatric cancer patients, survivors and their families, giving them a chance to spend time together and create memories away from hospitals.

Konkan Railway Arranges Complimentary Three-Tier AC Travel For 71 Passengers

The group travelled from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Madgaon on November 18 aboard the Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express (12133). Konkan Railway arranged a specially earmarked coach and complimentary three-tier AC (3AC) travel facilities for all 71 passengers, including children, family members and caregivers. The train reached Madgaon on the morning of November 19.

Spreading smiles beyond journeys! ❤️Konkan Railway and Tata Memorial Hospital are making Goa a memorable experience for young cancer warriors from 18th–21st November 2026 — a journey filled with smiles, fun and togetherness! #Sadarseva https://t.co/wwsOqzcNbk — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) November 21, 2026

The initiative was not limited to arranging tickets. A special welcome was organised for the children and their families at CSMT before departure, where gifts were distributed as tokens of affection. Onboard catering arrangements were also made to ensure that the passengers had a comfortable journey. On reaching Madgaon, Konkan Railway officials welcomed the group at the station.

Goa Trip Offers Children And Families Respite From Hospital Visits And Treatment Routines

For children undergoing cancer treatment, even a short holiday can offer a change from the demanding routine of hospital visits, medication and medical procedures. The trip also gave parents and caregivers an opportunity to spend quality time with their children without the immediate pressures of treatment schedules.

The return journey was arranged for November 21. Konkan Railway officials facilitated the boarding of all passengers at Madgaon to ensure a smooth departure.

The annual initiative is part of KRCL's corporate social responsibility efforts in association with Tata Memorial Hospital. It aims to support children who are undergoing treatment as well as those who have recovered from cancer, by giving them opportunities to travel and experience activities beyond their medical routines.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/