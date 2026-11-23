Kurla Garden Assault: BMC Plans CCTV Surveillance Across Public Gardens Amid 2,379 Vacant Security Guard Posts |

Mumbai: The assault on a young couple at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West has put the safety of Mumbai’s public gardens under the scanner. With 2,379 security guard posts lying vacant in the BMC, the civic body is now planning CCTV surveillance across municipal gardens. Meanwhile, the L Ward office has issued a notice for inspection of the madrasa located behind the garden, from where the eight accused allegedly came before attacking the couple.

Viral Video Of Assault On Young Couple Raises Concerns Over Safety At Public Gardens

The incident, which took place at the garden behind Phoenix Marketcity Mall, triggered outrage after a video went viral on social media. A group of minors allegedly attacked a 22-year-old man and his 21-year-old female friend with sticks, punches and kicks before chasing them as they tried to escape. The incident exposed serious concerns over the lack of security at public gardens.

Taking up the issue, BMC's Market and Gardens Committee Chairperson Hetal Gala criticised the BMC administration, questioning the delay in strengthening security. She said she had written to the administration on March 24, 2026, seeking CCTV cameras across all gardens, recreational grounds and playgrounds, with surveillance linked to local police stations and ward offices. However, she alleged that the proposal had not been fast-tracked even after eight months.

“How long will citizens have to wait for basic security? CCTV installation must be made mandatory across all municipal gardens and completed on a war footing. Gardens cannot be left under the supervision of caretakers alone. Trained security guards must be appointed to ensure visitors’ safety,” Gala said, demanding an immediate action-taken report.

2,379 security posts vacant

Of the BMC’s 4,096 sanctioned security guard posts, 2,379 remain vacant, leaving more than half the positions unfilled. The shortage has increased the workload on existing staff, while security at several gardens continues to depend on private contractors.

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said, “We have been receiving repeated complaints about the condition and security of gardens across Mumbai. The situation has remained unchanged for the past 10 to 15 years. A meeting has been held to discuss security gates and CCTV cameras at gardens, and the work is expected to begin soon. We are committed to preventing such incidents.”

Notice to the madrasa behind the garden

The L Ward’s Building and Factory Department has issued a notice under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to the madrasa behind the garden. Civic officials will inspect and measure the structure on November 25. The owner or occupier has been asked to produce the original approved plans, Occupation Certificate (OC) and other permission documents to establish the structure’s authorised status.

Contractor fined Rs 1 lakh

Holding the garden maintenance and security contractor accountable, the BMC has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh and issued a show-cause notice over alleged negligence and inadequate security arrangements. A senior civic official said the BMC will soon survey its gardens and install CCTV cameras wherever required. According to civic records, the BMC manages 710 public gardens, playgrounds and recreational grounds across Mumbai.

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