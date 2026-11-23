Elphinstone Road Double-Decker Bridge Reaches 63% Completion, Boosting Sewri-Worli Connector Project | File Photo

Mumbai: Construction of the new double-decker bridge at Elphinstone Road, an important component of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) Sewri-Worli Connector, has reached 63% completion, with work continuing on the approaches at both ends.

Double-Decker Railway Overbridge To Accommodate Local And Connector Traffic

The reconstructed railway overbridge (ROB) is being designed to accommodate two levels of traffic. The lower deck will be used by local commuters, while the upper deck will carry vehicles travelling along the Sewri-Worli Connector.

The complete 4.5-km long elevated Sewri Worli connector is designed to disperse traffic entering Mumbai through the Atal Setu. It will provide a direct link between the trans-harbour bridge, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road, strengthening east-west connectivity across the city.

Two Major Railway Overbridges Form Crucial Components Of Elevated Connector Project

The project involves the construction of two major railway overbridges — one near Sewri station across the Harbour line and the other at Elphinstone Road. The latter will accommodate both local traffic and vehicles using the elevated connector through its two-level design.

Alongside the main Elphinstone ROB construction, work is progressing on the approach roads towards Sewri and Worli. The ongoing structural work is aimed at integrating the rebuilt bridge with the larger connector, creating a continuous road link.

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