Mumbai Needs 13,000 Buses: BEST To Conduct First-Ever Performance Audit Of Wet-Lease Operators Amid Rising Operational Costs | FPJ

Mumbai: With Mumbai requiring nearly 13,000 buses to meet its public transport needs, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is set to review its wet-lease model, which has become a major part of its fleet operations. For the first time, BEST will conduct a performance audit of existing wet-lease operators and examine their contracts, after finding that the model's expenses are outweighing its financial benefits.

BEST Targets Fleet Of 10,000 Buses Under Proposed 'Kayapalat' Revamp

The move comes as BEST prepares a major overhaul under its proposed 'Kayapalat' revamp. While the undertaking is targeting a fleet of 10,000 buses over the next four years, its latest assessment puts Mumbai's actual requirement at 13,000 buses, highlighting the gap between the city's growing transport demand and its current fleet strength.

The estimate is based on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Urban Transport Service Level Benchmarks, which prescribe 60 buses per lakh population.

BEST General Manager Flags Wet-Lease Expenses Outweighing Financial Benefits

"Kayapalat of bus depots is not the sole solution. As per our fresh projections, Mumbai needs 13,000 buses for its population. The wet-lease model was introduced on the grounds that it would be financially beneficial. However, now that the majority of the fleet is on wet lease, we have seen that the outflow (expenses) is more than the inflow (benefits). There is a need for a performance audit of existing wet-lease operators and a review of their contracts," said Sonia Sethi, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.

The proposed audit is expected to examine the performance of private operators, including service delivery, operational efficiency and compliance with contractual conditions. BEST Committee members have questioned why such an exercise was not undertaken earlier, particularly when a large share of the undertaking's fleet is operated by private contractors.

BEST Plans To Procure 5,000 AC Electric Buses Under ₹6,500-Crore Expansion Plan

BEST currently operates around 2,877 buses and is looking to expand its self-owned fleet. In July, the state government approved the procurement of 5,000 air-conditioned electric buses at an estimated cost of Rs 6,500 crore. The buses are expected to be inducted over the next two to three years, and the procurement process has begun.

However, the delivery of another 4,500 electric buses awarded to Olectra in two phases has run into delays. Under the first contract for 2,100 buses, only around 600 have been delivered, leaving 1,500 pending. The manufacturer has sought a revision in rates, citing financial difficulties, and has indicated that the contract could face cancellation if its demand is not considered.

Delivery Of 3,800 Electric Buses Remains Pending Across Two Olectra Contracts

The second contract, involving 2,400 buses, has also seen limited progress. Around 100 buses have been supplied and are operating, while another 2,300 are awaited. In all, 3,800 buses under the two contracts are yet to be delivered, with the process expected to take another 18 months.

The subsidy arrangement has added another layer of uncertainty. Sources said the government had committed Rs 450 crore towards 1,000 buses under the first contract. However, concerns have been raised over the subsidy arrangement for the remaining 1,100 buses. The matter has been referred to the Attorney General for legal clarity.

Infrastructure is another challenge. BEST is working on providing parking space and charging facilities for the second batch of electric buses. Meanwhile, EV Trans, the wet-lease operator associated with Olectra, has sought permission to use the charging infrastructure developed for the first 2,100 buses for the subsequent deployment.

Supervisory staff shortage

Fleet expansion will also require more manpower beyond drivers and conductors. BEST currently has 101 assistant traffic officers (ATOs) overseeing approximately 2,900 buses, including owned and wet-leased vehicles. Officials said the existing supervisory workforce is already stretched, with most personnel occupied with routine operations.

"We will need not only more drivers and conductors, but also a substantial number of supervisory and depot-level personnel," a BEST official said.

The undertaking is planning to recruit around 200 ATOs. They will monitor punctuality, staff deployment, passenger complaints, depot management, route operations, accident prevention and revenue collection.

The proposed audit, therefore, comes at a crucial time. BEST is not only looking to add more buses but also reassess how its existing fleet is managed. With a target of 10,000 buses and an estimated requirement of 13,000, the challenge will be to ensure that fleet expansion translates into more reliable services for commuters rather than higher operational costs.

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