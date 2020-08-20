Kurla couple arrested for kidnapping neighbour’s child

The Kurla police has arrested a couple hours after they allegedly kidnapped their friend’s year old daughter. The two accused are identified as Reshma Mistri, 30, and her husband Ibrahim Mistri, 35, who were held at Malwani. The couple have no children, as a reason they decided to kidnap their neighbour's daughter, said the police.

According to the police, on Wednesday morning, the accused took the girl and her mother to Taloja Market on the pretext of gifting the child a dress. Upon reaching there, they told the woman that they would get affordable clothes at Kurla and turned their auto rickshaw towards Kurla.

At Kurla, the accused bought the girl a dress. Later, Ibrahim took the child away from her mother by claiming to buy her chocolates. When they did not return for a while, Reshma too went looking for two and asked the child's mother to wait. She even took her mobile phone. When they did not return for long, the mother panicked and started looking for her child. However, she could not find her or the couple.

The woman then approached the Kurla police and registered her complaint. "During investigation, our tram traced the accused to Malwani and rescued the child. The couple was arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of kidnapping (363), criminal breach of trust (406), and common intention (34), " said Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector of Kurla police station.