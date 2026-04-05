'Kumbh Mela Symbol Of India's Cultural Ethos & Inclusive Sanatan Spirit': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday described the Kumbh Mela as a symbol of India's cultural ethos and said the mega congregation represents the inclusive spirit of Sanatan culture, where people gather without discrimination based on caste or ideology. | X @CMOMaharashtra

Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday described the Kumbh Mela as a symbol of India's cultural ethos and said the mega congregation represents the inclusive spirit of Sanatan culture, where people gather without discrimination based on caste or ideology.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, he said the state government has made extensive arrangements in Nashik to manage large crowds at the Simhasta Kumbh Mela 2027 and ensure smooth arrangements for devotees.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving towards creating a renaissance for Sanatan and we are achieving it," Fadnavis asserted.

He emphasised that the Kumbh was a unique occasion where everyone participates equally and seeks spiritual purification through sacred rivers like the Ganga and Godavari.

"No one asks about caste or beliefs; all come together in a spirit of unity," he said.

Calling the festival a symbol of India's cultural ethos, he said any form of social discrimination is a later distortion, which is gradually diminishing.

"Nearly half the country visited Prayagraj Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. We are enthusiastic about Nashik Kumbh. We expect a 10-fold rise in number of devotees this Kumbh Mela when compared to the previous one. In Prayagraj, Kumbh Mela takes place on 15,000 hectares of land whereas in Nashik it takes place on 500-700 hectares," he said.

Works underway for the Kumbh Mela here include purification of Godavari and Kushavarta rivers, creation of ghats, repair and rejuvenation of temples, construction of amenities at railway stations and creation of new terminal at Ozar airport, the CM informed.

"The government will purchase land and a permanent Sadhugram will be established on it. At present, development works costing Rs 30,000 crore are on. Upon completion, the figure will reach the Rs 35,000 crore," he said.

Fadnavis highlighted policy decisions in Maharashtra, citing that the government had implemented a law banning cow slaughter during his earlier tenure as chief minister and later accorded the status of "Rajya Mata" to cows.

He further said under the state's Freedom of Religion legislation, steps will be taken to curb forced or fraudulent religious conversions.

The law also includes strict action against those who allegedly deceive women into marriage under false pretences, he said.

Provisions have been made to safeguard the rights of affected women and ensure that the religion of a child, in such cases, remains that of the mother's original faith, the CM said.

Stressing Maharashtra's legacy as a land of saints and social reformers, he said the government would act in accordance with the guidance of religious leaders and implement suggestions emerging from the two-day deliberations.

He also warned against "hypocrisy" by a few individuals that brings disrepute to the saint community, asserting strict action would be taken against such elements.

Later, speaking to reporters, the CM said a meeting was organized where several topics regarding the Kumbh Mela were discussed.

The focus was on management of the mega event as well as steps to ensure the Godavari river remains clean and continuously flowing.

"We shared what the Maharashtra government and municipal corporations are doing, and how we are working to ensure the river flows throughout the year, especially at Trimbakeshwar," he said.

"We have appealed to the saint community that the Kumbh Mela is not a government event—the government only provides arrangements; it is truly a gathering of saints, and we will act according to their guidance," the CM added.

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