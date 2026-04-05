Amid LPG Crisis, Mumbai Police Bust Major Theft Racket; 45 Cylinders Recovered, Accused Arrested

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing LPG crisis due to the US-Iran-Israel war, the Powai police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly stealing gas cylinders and recovered 45 stolen cylinders along with three motorcycles.

The accused, identified as Raj Chandrakant Kamble, a resident of Thane's Vartaknagar area, stole LPG cylinders from multiple areas, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. A report by Mid Day stated that, apart from Kamble, two of his accomplices were also held for allegedly helping him sell the stolen cylinders.

How was the accused nabbed?

The report further added that a special operation was carried out by two teams under the Crime Detection Unit, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the stolen items. Moreover, the accused allegedly used stolen motorcycles to carry out the thefts.

Meanwhile, in another similar case, the Civil Supplies Department cracked down on illegal gas cylinder hoarding in Vashi, seized goods worth Rs 13.91 lakh and arrested two accused who were allegedly attempting to sell cylinders at inflated rates amid a supply shortage.

In the case, the accused, identified as Irfan Shaikh (25) and Firoz Kawas, were taken into custody by Vashi police, and a case has been registered against them under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, for violating government guidelines and hoarding essential commodities. During the operation, 55 filled cylinders found in vehicles and 68 empty cylinders stored at the office premises were recovered, taking the total to 123 cylinders.

Prior to that, in Kandivali, a major theft was reported from the Charkop area, where unidentified thieves allegedly stole 27 cylinders from a delivery vehicle after breaking into it. The accused had targeted a tempo used for gas distribution, decamped with 27 cylinders, including five filled and 22 empty ones.

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