Mumbai: Food Department Cracks Down On Illegal LPG Trade, Registers Cases In Worli And Govandi

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has intensified its crackdown on the illegal trade of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders in Mumbai. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Food and Civil Supplies Department has intensified its crackdown on the illegal trade of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders in Mumbai. After seizing a large stock in Worli, officials have now registered a case in Govandi against a gas delivery worker accused of selling cylinders at inflated prices.

Delivery Boy Allegedly Profiteered from Hoteliers

According to the FIR, Mohammad Farooq Shaikh, who was involved in LPG delivery, allegedly purchased cylinders from a gas agency at Rs3,100 each and sold them to hotel owners in the area for Rs3,300, thereby making illegal profits.

During the operation, authorities seized three cylinders, one filled cylinder weighing 21 kg and two empty cylinders weighing 19 kg each along with a non-operational four-wheeler tempo used for storage and transportation.

Case Registered Under Essential Commodities Act

The case was registered at the Deonar police station based on a complaint filed by Jagannath Bhanudas Sanap, 56, an officer from the Govandi Rationing Office. Police have invoked Sections 3, 7, and 8 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, along with provisions under the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000.

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Officials from the Civil Supplies Department acted on information regarding the illegal storage and sale of LPG cylinders. During the investigation, they searched a tempo (MH-03-DV-5521) owned by Arman Imamuddin Khan. Khan allegedly revealed that his friend Farooq had stored the cylinders inside the parked vehicle.

Separate Raid in Worli Nabs Massive Stockpile

In a separate joint operation in Worli on Saturday, a team from the Controller of Rationing Office and officials from Office No. 21 kept surveillance near Suraj Vallabhdas Chawl on Ganpatrao Kadam Road at Worli Naka.

During the raid, authorities seized a large quantity of LPG cylinders, including 64 filled 4-kg cylinders and 19 filled 12-kg cylinders belonging to Super Gas. Officials also recovered six filled and 58 empty 5-kg cylinders of HP Gas. In addition, 25 empty cylinders of different sizes including 2 kg, 4 kg and other variants were confiscated.

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