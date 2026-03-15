Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Kanpur Man For Trafficking Indians To Cambodia Cyber Scam Compounds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an individual involved in recruiting Indian nationals for organized cyber fraud operations being run from scam compounds located in foreign jurisdictions, including Cambodia. | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an individual involved in recruiting Indian nationals for organized cyber fraud operations being run from scam compounds located in foreign jurisdictions, including Cambodia.

The Anatomy of a Scam Compound

Information received indicated that organized cybercrime syndicates have established scam compounds in certain foreign countries to carry out large-scale cyber fraud targeting Indian citizens while evading the reach of Indian law enforcement agencies. Indian nationals are allegedly lured with promises of lucrative employment opportunities such as data entry or customer support jobs. After being taken abroad through various routes, they are coerced into participating in online frauds including digital arrest scams and identity theft.

Victims brought to these compounds are reportedly subjected to intimidation, wrongful confinement and coercion, and are forced to engage in cybercriminal activities under threats and abusive conditions. Such trafficked individuals are often referred to as “cyber slaves”.

The Accused and His Modus Operandi

Reliable source information revealed that Krishna Kumar Lakhwani R/o Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was involved in recruiting Indian nationals for these scam compounds in Cambodia. It was alleged that he was collecting approximately USD 300–400 from candidates and facilitating their travel to Cambodia via Delhi through different routes, where they were subsequently forced to carry out various online frauds targeting victims in India.

Based upon the source information and surveillance, the accused Krishna Kumar Lakhwani was tracked and intercepted upon his arrival in India and brought to the CBI office for questioning. During examination of his mobile phone in the presence of witnesses, several videos were found showing him interviewing candidates for recruitment to the scam compounds. Images of passports of multiple Indian candidates allegedly recruited by him for these centres in Cambodia were also recovered.

Investigation has revealed that the accused was part of a criminal syndicate involved in illegally recruiting Indian nationals for trafficking to overseas scam compounds. The syndicate allegedly used fraudulent job offers with attractive salaries to lure unsuspecting individuals abroad, where they were subjected to illegal confinement and forced to participate in cyber fraud operations targeting victims globally, including in India.

The accused Krishna Kumar Lakhwani has been arrested .

Investigation is continuing.

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