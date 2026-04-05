Mumbai's Jogeshwari Terminus Delayed To 2027 Due To Design Upgrades; Here's What's New

Mumbai: The new Jogeshwari terminus has been delayed due to design changes and upgrades, and is most likely to be ready by 2027. Once completed, the Jogeshwari terminus will join the other terminus of Mumbai, thus relieving pressure on the already congested stations of Borivali, Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra, and Dadar.

Earlier in February 2026, Western Railway (WR) officials had confirmed that the Rs 69 crore project, under construction for nearly two years, is progressing steadily. Contractors have been directed to expedite the work, with a target of completing 70-75% of the project by the end of March.

According to the new design changes, a report by Mid-Day stated that the earlier plan included three platforms, however, the revised design now adds a fourth platform and widens the existing ones. The report further added that Platform number 4 will also act as the home platform, and the terminus will be able to handle 24-coach trains and operate around 12 pairs of mail and express trains daily.

Not just this, among other design changes, will also include a 6-metre-wide foot overbridge (FOB) that will link the terminus to Ram Mandir station. It will also have escalators and a lift for senior citizens and Divyang passengers. Moreover, another 12-metre-wide FOB will be built to connect different platforms within the station.

Apart from this, it will also have other modern facilities such as AC waiting lounges, a VIP lounge, retiring rooms, dormitories, food outlets and rest areas for staff.

Easy Commute For Passengers To Jogeshwari Terminus

According to the report, commuting is expected to become easier as the Jogeshwari Metro station on Metro Line 7 is located less than 300 metres away, improving last-mile connectivity for passengers from Andheri to Mira Road.

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