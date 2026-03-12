34 Mumbai Railway Platforms To Be Lengthened For 15-Coach Trains As Part Of ₹33,000 Crore Urban Transport Upgrade

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw | X @thenewsdrum

Mumbai: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that work is underway to increase the length of 34 railway platforms in Mumbai’s suburban network to facilitate the operation of 15-coach local trains and improve passenger capacity.

₹33,000 Crore Projects Under Mumbai Urban Transport Project

Replying to a question raised by Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar, the minister said several infrastructure projects worth ₹33,000 crore are currently being implemented under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) to address overcrowding and improve safety in the suburban railway system.

Vaishnaw also informed the House that automatic doors are being installed in 238 suburban trains to enhance passenger safety and reduce incidents of commuters falling from overcrowded trains.

MP Raises Concern Over 26,547 Deaths Between 2015-2025

During the Question Hour, Waikar expressed concern over the increasing number of passengers using suburban trains and the fatalities caused by falls from moving trains. He said that 26,547 commuters lost their lives between 2015 and May 2025 in such incidents. Although the number has declined by about 7 per cent this year, an average of six deaths per day is still being reported.

The MP also sought clarification from the Railway Ministry on measures to reduce crowding in local trains and asked about the timeline for the doubling of the Konkan Railway line.

Development Works Underway at Multiple Key Stations

In response, the minister said development works are underway across several key stations in the Mumbai suburban network, including Bandra railway station, Mumbai Central railway station, Jogeshwari railway station, Dadar railway station, Vasai Road railway station, Parel railway station, Virar railway station, Dahanu Road railway station, Mira Road railway station, Panvel railway station, Kalyan Junction railway station and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Regarding the Konkan Railway project, Vaishnaw said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for doubling the line is currently under preparation. The project involves investment from four states—Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. While approvals have already been received from Maharashtra and Goa, consent from Karnataka and Kerala is still awaited.

