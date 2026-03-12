Middle East Tensions: Etihad Airways Announces Limited Flights From Abu Dhabi To Mumbai, Delhi, & Other Indian Cities Till March 15 | Check Full Schedule | Pixabay

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Etihad Airways has announced a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, till March 15. According to the airline, "the decision has been taken in coordination with relevant authorities following extensive safety and security assessments."

Etihad Airways Mumbai Schedule

For Mumbai, the airline will operate one flight on March 12 and two flights daily from March 13 to March 15. On March 12, flight EY206 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 18:10. From March 13 to March 15, two flights, EY204 and EY206, will operate from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. These flights are scheduled to depart at 14:50 and 21:00, respectively.

Other Indian Cities To Be Operated By Etihad

Apart from Mumbai, the airline has also announced services to several other Indian destinations, which include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Flight Schedule from Abu Dhabi on March 12

Flight Schedule from Abu Dhabi on March 13

Flight Schedule from Abu Dhabi on March 14

Flight Schedule from Abu Dhabi on March 15

Important Instructions For Passengers

The airline has advised passengers to:

- Check their flight status at http://etihad.com before travelling to the airport.

- Ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking.

- Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, with original travel dates up to 21 March 2026, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights up to 15 May 2026.

- Guests on all Etihad flights until 21 March may request a refund at http://etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through their travel agent. ⁠•⁠ Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent directly.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Dubai Media Office took to its official social media handle and confirmed that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB), resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national.

Escalating the situation, Iran's joint military command announced it would start targeting banks and financial institutions in the Middle East, putting at risk, particularly Dubai, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain. After the warning, Reuters reported citing sources that Citigroup and Standard Chartered began evacuating their Dubai offices and asked its staff to work from home. Apart from this, companies like PwC and Deloitte also evacuated their offices, media reports stated.