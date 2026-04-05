Bhayandar Accident: Garbage Dumper Truck Hits Elderly Woman, Crushes Her Leg While Reversing | Video Surfaces |

Mira Bhayandar: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was seriously injured after being hit by a garbage dumper in Bhayandar West while reversing. The incident took place near Bhadrakali Temple in Bhayandar West, when a dumper of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) was collecting garbage.

In the video shared by Gemsofbmbc, the accident took place on Friday, in the morning hours at around 8.15 am. The elderly woman was seen walking while the MBMC garbage dumper truck, reportedly operated by contractor Global Waste Management Pvt. Ltd., was reversing. The truck hit the woman, and her leg was crushed under the vehicle, leaving her with severe injuries. Several people nearby came to rescue the woman, and the driver, too, is seen in distress over the incident. The elderly woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns over safety measures, as no staff member was reportedly present to guide the driver while reversing the dumper truck.

Not just this, an eyewitness who was present at the spot during the accident said that the MBMC truck driver and staff immediately took the elderly woman to the hospital and are also bearing the expenses of her medical treatment, adding that the accident was not entirely the driver's fault.

The eyewitness further stated that the road where the incident occurred is narrow, with vehicles parked along the sides, making it necessary for vehicles to reverse. He also added that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol and described the incident as sudden and unexpected.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, a woman was killed in a road accident in Chembur after being hit by a dumper truck near Sanatan Vidyalaya Road, close to Chembur Camp Bus Stop. The deceased, identified as Laxmi Mangesh Nandgavkar, was a resident of Chembur. The dumper driver allegedly hit the victim, causing fatal injuries. Police have taken the accused driver into custody along with the vehicle involved in the accident.

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