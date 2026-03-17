Mumbai Accident: 28-Year-Old Delivery Man Killed After Dumper Truck Hits Motorcycle In Dahisar; Driver Arrested

Police arrest dumper driver after fatal accident on Western Express Highway in Dahisar claims life of a 28-year-old motorcyclist | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 16: A 28-year-old man was killed in an accident in Dahisar East after a dumper truck hit his motorcycle, causing him to fall under the vehicle’s rear wheel. He died during treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West on Monday. The Dahisar Police have arrested the dumper driver, identified as Akhabar Pathan, 43, a resident of Thane.

Accident on Western Express Highway

The police said the accident occurred around 1.15 pm in front of Hotel Shri Krishna on the northbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway near Dahisar Check Naka. The dumper truck allegedly collided with the motorcycle from behind, leaving the rider with severe head injuries.

Victim declared dead at hospital

The victim, Sameer Aslam Shaikh, 28, a resident of Andheri West, worked as a delivery person. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Also Watch:

Driver arrested, vehicle seized

A mobile forensic van was sent to the spot, and CCTV footage from the area confirmed that Shaikh had come under the dumper’s rear wheels. The driver fled the scene but was later arrested, and his vehicle was seized.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/