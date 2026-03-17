Mumbai Crime: Man Slams 11-Year-Old Hawker Boy On GTB Nagar Railway Platform, Attempt To Murder Case Filed

Railway police launch a search for an unidentified man accused of attacking an 11-year-old hawker at GTB Nagar station | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 16: The Wadala Railway Police are hunting for an unidentified man who violently slammed an 11-year-old hawker boy onto the platform at GTB Nagar station, seriously injuring him. However, the motive behind the assault remains unclear.

Incident occurred at GTB Nagar station

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on March 14 when the victim's grandmother, Sheila Pawar, and four of her relatives, including three minors, boarded a train from Kurla for selling pens.

Around 3.10 pm, the family members alighted separately at GTB Nagar station. Shortly after, one of the kids accompanying Sheila rushed to her and informed her that an unknown man had slammed her grandson onto the platform.

Also Watch:

Boy found unconscious on platform

The elderly woman said that when she reached the spot, she found the boy lying unconscious. Sheila said that though commuters had apprehended the attacker, she had to leave as the victim needed medical help. An attempt to murder case has been filed against the unidentified man.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/