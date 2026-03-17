Mumbai Crime: ₹6.5 Lakh Forex Heist; Fake Cops Dupe Currency Delivery Agent In Powai, Flee With 7,590 US Dollars

The Powai police have booked four unidentified persons for impersonating police officers and allegedly cheating a man of 7,590 US dollars (Rs6.50 lakh). | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Powai police have booked four unidentified persons for impersonating police officers and allegedly cheating a man of 7,590 US dollars (Rs6.50 lakh).

Victim Works at Navrang Forex in Hiranandani

According to police, the complainant, Salman Abbas Shaikh, 31, a resident of Vikhroli East, works at Navrang Forex, a currency exchange shop located in Galeria Mall in Hiranandani, Powai. Shaikh is responsible for delivering foreign currency orders to customers. The shop, owned by Abdul Moti Ahmad Memon, 63, legally exchanges foreign currencies from several countries.

On March 14 at around 3.40pm, a message was received on the shop’s phone placing an order for 7,590 US dollars. The sender asked for the delivery to be made at flat 303 near Somerset Building, located close to Hotel Meluha in Hiranandani Gardens.

Non-Existent Flat, Then 'Cops' Arrive

Shaikh and his colleague Armaan Shaikh took the currency and reached Somerset Building at around 5pm. When they inquired with the security guard, he informed them that no such flat existed.

Around the same time, two unidentified men approached Armaan outside the building and claimed to be police officers. Salman called Armaan back inside, but the men followed them and told Salman to accompany them for questioning.

One of the men wore an identity card with the word “Maharashtra” written on the ribbon. When asked for proof of identity, he pointed to the ribbon and insisted he was a police officer.

The men then stopped an autorickshaw and forced Salman to sit inside. Two more persons arrived on a two-wheeler and followed the rickshaw.

During the ride, one accused received a call that displayed the name “Assistant Commissioner of Police Aparna.” Speaking in Marathi, he said they had found a suspect carrying dollars and were bringing him in.

The group later stopped near SEEPZ in Andheri East before continuing towards Jogeshwari. Under a bridge in Jogeshwari, they forced Salman out of the rickshaw and told him the dollars had been seized.

Following the incident, Salman and the shop owner approached Powai police station and lodged a complaint. A case was registered on March 14 and further investigation is underway.