Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Molesting Woman Lawyer At Dadar Station After CCTV Trail Leads To Jacob Circle

The Dadar Goverment Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman lawyer at Dadar station. The accused, Mohammad Afzal Shah, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh residing near Jacob Circle, was caught on Sunday after a review of CCTV footage. | Pixabay/ representative pic

Mumbai: The Dadar Goverment Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman lawyer at Dadar station. The accused, Mohammad Afzal Shah, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh residing near Jacob Circle, was caught on Sunday after a review of CCTV footage.

The incident occurred on Saturday at platform 8. The victim was walking when the accused allegedly pushed and inappropriately touched her. He fled when she tried to catch him.

A case was registered under.

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