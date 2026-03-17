 Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Molesting Woman Lawyer At Dadar Station After CCTV Trail Leads To Jacob Circle
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Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Molesting Woman Lawyer At Dadar Station After CCTV Trail Leads To Jacob Circle

The Government Railway Police arrested Mohammad Afzal Shah for allegedly molesting a woman lawyer at Dadar Railway Station. The incident occurred on platform 8 when the accused allegedly pushed and inappropriately touched the victim before fleeing. He was later identified and arrested after police reviewed CCTV footage.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 03:27 AM IST
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The Dadar Goverment Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman lawyer at Dadar station. The accused, Mohammad Afzal Shah, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh residing near Jacob Circle, was caught on Sunday after a review of CCTV footage. | Pixabay/ representative pic

Mumbai: The Dadar Goverment Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman lawyer at Dadar station. The accused, Mohammad Afzal Shah, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh residing near Jacob Circle, was caught on Sunday after a review of CCTV footage.

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The incident occurred on Saturday at platform 8. The victim was walking when the accused allegedly pushed and inappropriately touched her. He fled when she tried to catch him.

A case was registered under.

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