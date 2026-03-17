₹27 Crore Sanctioned To Repair Leaking Veravali Water Tanks In Jogeshwari; MP Ravindra Waikar Holds Review Meet

Repair work on the ageing Veravali water tanks 1 and 2 in Jogeshwari will begin soon after ₹27 crore was sanctioned for the project, following persistent efforts by Ravindra Waikar, Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West. |

Mumbai: Repair work on the ageing Veravali water tanks 1 and 2 in Jogeshwari will begin soon after ₹27 crore was sanctioned for the project, following persistent efforts by Ravindra Waikar, Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West. The funds have been approved to repair the leaking tanks that have been affecting water supply in several parts of the area.

Localities Face Irregular Supply Due to Leakage

The tanks supply water to several localities including Pratap Nagar, Ramwadi, Shivtekdi, Majasgaon Tekdi and Anand Nagar. Due to leakage in the old structures, residents have been facing irregular water supply. Once the repair work is completed, the water supply in these areas is expected to improve significantly. Waikar has also been pursuing the construction of a new water tank at Veravali as the existing tanks have become old.

The decision was taken during a review meeting held by the MP at the P-North ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to address various civic issues in the Jogeshwari assembly segment. More than 20 issues related to infrastructure and public facilities were discussed and several decisions were taken.

Shankarwadi Garden Renovation Gets ₹1.5 Cr

Among the key developments, renovation work of the garden at Shankarwadi has been approved with a fund allocation of ₹1.5 crore. Around 25 per cent of the work has already been completed and the project is expected to be finished within nine months.

The civic body has also appointed a consultant for the proposed subway at the JVLR signal on the Western Express Highway, on the lines of the subway near Metro Cinema. The project is expected to help reduce traffic congestion in the area.

In another infrastructure update, around 70 per cent of the work on the Nemani Bridge at Maharaj Bhuvan has been completed and the remaining work is likely to be finished by May.

Service Road Widening to be Expedited

The meeting also discussed widening of the service road between Jogeshwari (East) and Pumphouse. Authorities decided to issue a separate tender to expedite the project.

Officials from multiple departments including civic administration, transport authorities and police attended the meeting. Waikar instructed officials to expedite pending works, take action against illegal parking and hawkers, and resolve civic issues affecting residents in the constituency.

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