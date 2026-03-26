Mumbai News: 75-Year-Old Mulund Man Run Over By Reversing Dumper Dies; Driver Booked For Rash Driving

A 75-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident in Mulund after being run over by a dumper that was reversing, police said. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident in Mulund after being run over by a dumper that was reversing, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Dattatray Rane. The Navghar police have registered a case against the dumper driver, Usman Iqbal Ahmed Shah, 24, and further investigation is underway.

Fatal Accident

According to the police, the case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Police Head Constable Rohidas Gavit, 45, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on March 23 at around 11:00 am near Ganesh Talkies on Sant Tukaram Road. The police received information about the accident from the main control room and rushed to the spot. Rane, who was seriously injured, was immediately shifted to Veer Savarkar Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitness Account

During the inquiry, eyewitness Shubham Vijay Salunke, a resident of Tembhipada in Bhandup, told police that he was on his way to Mulund railway station (East) on his motorcycle when he witnessed the accident near Neelkanth Society. He stated that the dumper (MH 04 LE 7363), driven by Shah, was being reversed without deploying any helper to guide the movement.

As a result, the dumper hit Rane, who was walking on the road, causing him to fall. The rear left wheel of the vehicle ran over both his legs and right hand, leaving him critically injured.

The police detained the driver, a resident of Sonapur, Bhandup (West). Meanwhile, Rane succumbed to his injuries during treatment at around 12:24 pm in the emergency ward of Veer Savarkar Hospital. He was a resident of Mithagar Road, Nanepada, Mulund (East), where he lived with his family.

Police have alleged that the accused was driving the dumper in a rash and negligent manner while reversing, ignoring basic safety precautions, which led to the fatal accident. Further investigation is ongoing.

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