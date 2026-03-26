Mumbai’s Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover Repairs Trigger Traffic Chaos: Phased Restrictions Imposed Until May

Commuters in central Mumbai are facing increasing traffic congestion as repair and concreting work on the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover gathers pace, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to impose phased restrictions and diversions. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Commuters in central Mumbai are facing increasing traffic congestion as repair and concreting work on the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover gathers pace, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to impose phased restrictions and diversions. Officials said the repair work, which began last month with traffic police approval, is being expedited to finish before the monsoon. “We aim to complete the work ahead of schedule to minimise inconvenience,” an official stated

The flyover, a crucial connector on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, has been partially shut to facilitate ongoing infrastructure upgrades. Built in 1980, the bridge plays a vital role in easing traffic at the busy Parel TT junction but has long struggled with congestion, especially during peak hours, where commuters often take over 10 minutes to travel just 100 metres.

Traffic Restrictions in Two Phases

As per orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Prashant Pardeshi under the Motor Vehicles Act, traffic restrictions are being implemented in two phases:

Phase 1 (March 9 to April 15, 2026): Northbound Closure

All vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover and Hindmata Flyover are restricted round-the-clock.

Vehicles heading towards Dadar are being diverted via slip roads at Parel TT and Hindmata.

Between 4 pm and 10 pm, traffic is rerouted through the southbound carriageway before being redirected back near Hindmata.

Morning traffic towards Byculla (7 am–4 pm) is allowed via the southbound flyover and slip roads, while post-4 pm movement is limited to slip roads.

Phase 2 (April 16 to May 31, 2026): Southbound Closure

Traffic on the southbound carriageway will be shut entirely.

Vehicles towards Byculla will use the northbound lane and slip roads during the day, and only slip roads after 4 pm.

Traffic towards Dadar will rely on slip roads during daytime and shift to the northbound carriageway in the evening.

Congestion Worsens Across Key Areas

The traffic situation has been further aggravated due to the simultaneous closure of the nearby Elphinstone Flyover, leading to spillover congestion in areas like Bhoiwada and Lalbaug.

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Authorities noted that the flyover’s deteriorating expansion joints had made the surface uneven, increasing the risk of potholes, especially during monsoon, necessitating urgent repairs.

Advisory for Commuters

Motorists using this stretch have been advised to plan their routes in advance and expect delays over the next few weeks. With high traffic volumes towards Matunga in the evening, time-based diversions have been implemented to manage the flow more effectively.

Officials have assured that all efforts are being made to complete the work swiftly while ensuring commuter safety.

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