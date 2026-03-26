Nerul Police Book Four Youths For Performing Dangerous Stunts From Moving Car After Viral Video Sparks Action

Four youths have been booked by Nerul police for performing dangerous stunts from a moving car on a public road, after a video of the incident went viral on social media. |

Navi Mumbai: Four youths have been booked by Nerul police for performing dangerous stunts from a moving car on a public road, after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Police have registered a case and initiated action against the accused for endangering public safety.

Reckless Act

The incident occurred on March 18 around 7:30 pm near Nerul railway station in Navi Mumbai, where the accused were seen hanging half their bodies out of a moving car (MH-43/CM-5153) and performing life-threatening stunts. Their actions not only put their own lives at risk but also endangered other commuters on the busy road.

According to police, the video was recorded by an alert citizen and later circulated on social media, prompting immediate action. Using the vehicle registration number and technical evidence, police traced the car to its owner, Kausar Ali Mulla. It was found that his son, Nawaz Mulla, had taken the car in his absence and was accompanied by his friends Aryan Patil, Atharva Gaikwad and Kaustubh Rathod at the time of the stunt.

Case Registered

Based on the findings, Nerul police registered a case against all four under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and endangering human life. One of the accused has been detained and issued a notice, officials said.

“Strict action will be taken against those who perform such reckless stunts and create danger on public roads. Parents should also keep a close watch on their children to prevent such incidents,” said Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble of Nerul Police Station.

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