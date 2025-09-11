Konkan Railway Launches Revamped KR MIRROR App: A Smarter, Safer & More Inclusive Travel Experience

Konkan Railway | X @KonkanRailway

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has launched the newly revamped KR MIRROR – KRCL Mobile App, marking a significant leap forward in passenger engagement, accessibility, and digital travel convenience along the scenic Konkan route. Travelers can download the upgraded KR MIRROR app now on the Google Play Store

More than just an informational tool, the redesigned KR MIRROR app has been reimagined as a comprehensive travel companion. Developed with a strong emphasis on user experience, the app ensures seamless navigation for all users — including those with visual, motor, or cognitive challenges. With features tailored to modern-day travel needs, KRCL aims to deliver comfort, safety, and inclusivity at every step of the journey.

App Highlights: Technology Meets Accessibility

Passengers can now access real-time train operations, detailed station services, safety alerts, and much more — all in a user-friendly interface. Designed to be inclusive, the app offers:

Multi-language support, catering to India’s diverse passenger base.

Adjustable font sizes and high-contrast dark/light display modes for improved readability.

Simplified navigation, making it easier for senior citizens and specially-abled users to use the app without assistance.

Key Features at a Glance

Train Operations: Live train running status and schedules.

Passenger Services: Information on station amenities and on-board catering.

Women-Friendly Facilities: Dedicated safety features and helplines.

Tourist & Film Locations: Explore local attractions with images and location info.

HelpDesk & Complaints: Direct communication channels for support.

Personalisation: Scalable fonts, multiple languages, and theme options.

Multimedia & Social Integration: Quick access to KRCL’s official social media and videos.

Passenger Safety & Security: Emergency contacts and instant alerts.

Passenger-Centric and Future-Ready

The revamped app reflects KRCL’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the passenger experience, ensuring that digital solutions are inclusive, informative, and intuitive. With its rich features and focus on usability, the app empowers travelers with quicker access to travel information, better planning tools, and enhanced safety awareness.