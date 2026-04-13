Konkan Hapus Supply Drops In Navi Mumbai's APMC Market; Report Says Season Likely To End By...

Mumbai: The summer fruit season is here and in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Alphonso Mangoes, also known as hapus is commonly eaten. However, this year, very limited stock of the favourite mangoes from Konkan arrived in Navi Mumbai's APMC market this year. Report said that only 25 percent of the usual yield is available this year.

According to a Loksatta.com report, the low yield came due to the unseasonal rains this year. Not just this, the season of the Konkan hapus mangoes is also set to end early this year than normal, likely before May 10.

Read Also Mumbai APMC Sees Rising Hapus Arrivals, Yet Production Falls Short This Season

The report added that the arrival of mangoes in Navi Mumbai's APMC market remained low since the beginning of the season. Around 40,000 boxes arrived so far, compared to the usual one lakh boxes during this period. Moreover, traders expect total arrivals to reach only 50,000 to 55,000 boxes in the coming days.

Read Also Mumbai Mango Market Hit As Alphonso Supply Drops Sharply, Southern Varieties Flood Stalls

According to the report, after the Konkan hapus mangoes, the arrivals from Devgad and Sindhudurg will also reduce, while Ratnagiri mangoes may continue only till May 25.

Earlier in February, complaints were received regarding damage to mango blossoms and reduced fruit setting in the Konkan region due to changing weather patterns, Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale informed the Legislative Council.

In the Konkan division alone, 90,800 hectares of land were impacted, of which 2,115 hectares were under mango cultivation. The minister stated that Rs 86.76 crore has been sanctioned as compensation for the Konkan region.

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