Konkan Mango Crop Hit By Weather Change, Minister Bharat Gogawale Assures Full Compensation After Survey

Mumbai: Complaints have been received regarding damage to mango blossoms and reduced fruit setting in the Konkan region due to changing weather patterns, Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday. He assured that field inspections are currently underway and that maximum possible compensation will be provided to affected mango growers after the assessment report is received.

Calling Attention Motion Raised by Sunil Shinde, Pravin Darekar

The issue concerning difficulties faced by mango orchard farmers in Konkan was raised through a calling attention motion by members Sunil Shinde and Pravin Darekar. Members Bhai Jagtap and Eknath Khadse also participated in the discussion.

Responding to the concerns, Gogawale said that in 2025, natural calamities affected 105.88 lakh hectares of agricultural land across 34 districts in the state. A total relief fund of Rs10,583.69 crore has been made available to support affected farmers.

90,800 Hectares Impacted in Konkan

In the Konkan division alone, 90,800 hectares of land were impacted, of which 2,115 hectares were under mango cultivation. The minister stated that Rs 86.76 crore has been sanctioned as compensation for the Konkan region.

However, he clarified that as per the policy of the Central government, perishable fruit crops are not covered under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism. Therefore, it is not possible to provide a guaranteed price for mangoes.

Gogawale reiterated that once the detailed field survey report on mango blossom damage and fruit loss is finalised, the state government will make efforts to ensure that affected mango growers receive the highest possible compensation under the existing norms.

