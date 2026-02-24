Asiatic Society Mumbai Elections On March 14, Members Demand Transparency And Fair Voter List

Asiatic Society of Mumbai | X @fpjindia

​Mumbai: Members of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai have demanded fair and transparent elections at the historic institution.

​In an emailed message to candidates contesting the biennial elections, the managing committee has announced that the voting is likely to be held on 14 March 2026.

'Asiatic Tomorrow' Welcomes Date, Raises Transparency Concerns

​While 'Asiatic Tomorrow', an association of members campaigning for more transparency in the management of the institution, welcomed this announcement, they have raised serious concerns regarding the transparency of the electoral process. This marks the first official communication from the managing committee since the elections were indefinitely postponed four months ago.

​The society is administered by a managing committee consisting of a president, four vice-presidents, an honorary secretary (who is the chief executive officer of the society), and fifteen members elected from among the resident members. While the president, vice-presidents, and honorary secretary are elected in alternate years and hold office for two years, the managing committee is elected for a period of three years. One-third, or five members, retire every year after serving a period of three years and are replaced by five members elected for a three-year term. In addition to the elected members, there is one representative each from the central government and the state government.

Skepticism Over March Deadline, Demand for Details

​Members are, however, sceptical and worried about whether the elections will actually be completed before the end of March. The group pointed out that the committee’s communication was merely a single-line email, lacking necessary details.

​Asiatic Tomorrow has demanded that information regarding the elections should be officially communicated to all members of the society immediately, rather than being restricted only to the candidates. The group has also asked for a Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list.

​"The managing committee has indicated that the final list of members is likely to be published on Friday, 27 February 2026. Given that past lists have contained names of deceased and non-resident members, the group demands a thorough, systematic, and intense review of the list before publication," said a member.

Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

​Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, convener of the Asiatic Tomorrow group, said that all administrative delays must be bypassed to ensure the entire election process is completed transparently before 31 March. "It is essential that these elections are held in a fair environment to preserve the glorious heritage of the Asiatic Society and to uphold democratic values within the institution," said Sahasrabuddhe, who further warned that the group will raise its voice through democratic means if the rules and demands are not followed.

