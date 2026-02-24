'Maharashtra Revises Baliraja Shet Yojana, Adds MMRDA And CIDCO For Farm Roads': Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X/@cbawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra administration has introduced refinements to the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Shet/Panand Raste Yojana through a corrigendum dated February 18, 2026, from the Revenue and Forest Department. Drawing from discussions at a one-day workshop in Nagpur on January 2, 2026, and inputs from elected representatives, these changes aim to optimize the program’s rollout, ensuring smoother operations and greater alignment with rural needs.

All-Weather Farm Roads to Boost Agricultural Growth

The scheme, originally announced on December 14, 2025, prioritizes the creation of reliable, all-season paths to farms, facilitating easier movement of crops and fostering agricultural growth statewide.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "The 'Mukhyamantri Baliraja Shet Panand Road Scheme' is being effectively implemented to ensure that farmers in rural areas of the state have access to efficient road facilities throughout the year and that agricultural produce can be transported on time and at a low cost. This will save farmers' time, money and labor and will greatly help them in getting the right market for their produce. This scheme is not limited to just building roads but will also boost the rural economy and contribute to increasing farmers' income.”

Among the notable revisions, the list of executing bodies has been broadened to incorporate metropolitan planning entities such as the MMRDA, PMRDA, NMRDA, and CIDCO, alongside traditional executing authorities.

Tiered Technical Sanctions

Technical sanctions are now tiered, empowering sub-divisional engineers for projects up to ₹25 lakh and executive engineers for amounts above Rs.25 lakhs, while forest-related approvals stay with the forest department. Tendering has been made more adaptable, allowing clusters of up to 25 km or smaller based on funding, with lottery-based contractor picks from pre-approved lists by the District level committee to expedite the project.

To uphold quality and fiscal responsibility, payments are divided into 80% upon initial certification by sub-engineers—requiring endorsements from nearby farmers—and 20% following final executive review. Compulsory checks, including core cutting for material compaction and executive-level inspections, have been added. Land contributions from farmers remain voluntary, with streamlined registration processes authorizing local revenue officers to act for the government, and no provision for reversal of the land contributed.

Official Portal: Full Corrigendum Available Online

By integrating these practical adjustments, we’re committed to delivering robust infrastructure that directly benefits our farming communities,. The full corrigendum can be viewed on the official portal at www.maharashtra.gov.in

About the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Shet/Panand Raste Yojana: This state-led effort constructs motorable roads to agricultural lands, enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities in rural Maharashtra.

