President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Mumbai For Two-Day Visit, Inaugurates Hinduja Hospital Initiative

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Maharashtra. | X

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

Governor, CM, Deputy CMs Receive President at Airport

She was welcomed at the airport by governor Acharya Devvrat, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, minister for protocol Jaykumar Rawal, and mayor Ritu Tawde, among others.

The President inaugurated the nationwide initiative titled “Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat” on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of P. D. Hinduja Hospital. On the 25th morning , she will attend the National Ayurveda Convention at Shegaon. In the evening, she will participate in a programme organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/