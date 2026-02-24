Mumbai Air Pollution Crackdown: 1,047 Construction Sites Issued Stop-Work Notices In Four Months

The Maharashtra government and civic authorities have intensified their crackdown on air pollution in Mumbai, issuing stop-work notices to 1,047 construction sites between October 2025 and January 2026 for violating environmental norms, state Environment Minister Pankaja Munde informed the Legislative Assembly | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government and civic authorities have intensified their crackdown on air pollution in Mumbai, issuing stop-work notices to 1,047 construction sites between October 2025 and January 2026 for violating environmental norms, state Environment Minister Pankaja Munde informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

1,981 Show-Cause Notices Issued Under Clean Air Initiative

Replying to a query on air quality levels in the city, Munde said that as part of the ongoing “Clean Air” initiative, a total of 1,981 show-cause notices and 1,047 stop-work notices were issued to errant construction projects during the four-month period. She added that 1,952 out of 2,224 active construction sites — nearly 88 per cent — have installed low-cost air quality sensors as of January to monitor dust emissions in real time.

The minister stated that the government is following a strict escalation matrix against violators. “Construction projects failing to adhere to dust-mitigation guidelines are first given a formal intimation, followed by a show-cause notice, and then a stop-work order if they remain non-compliant,” she said.

Highlighting enforcement measures, Munde noted that 678 projects were ordered to halt work on January 16 alone for failing to comply with sensor installation norms. She maintained that Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has largely remained within the ‘satisfactory’ (51–100) and ‘moderate’ (101–200) categories.

No Adverse Health Impacts Recorded, Claims Minister

Refuting claims of a public health crisis, the minister cited reports from the BMC and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which indicated that no adverse health impacts were recorded among vulnerable groups, including children and senior citizens, despite fluctuations in AQI levels.

To curb the “dust menace,” the civic body has deployed 126 water tankers and 25 misting machines, washing 14,408 kilometres of city roads. Additionally, 25 ward-level flying squads of the BMC have been penalising illegal debris transport, collecting over Rs 1.21 lakh in fines during the October–January period.

Aaditya Thackeray Demands One-Week Halt to Private Construction

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray demanded that the BMC temporarily halt all private construction activities in Mumbai for at least a week amid rising pollution levels and visible haze.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, Thackeray said he has consistently raised concerns over deteriorating air quality in the city. “The BMC should temporarily halt all private construction activities for at least a week to control dust emissions. A proper construction management schedule should be prepared, and anti-pollution mechanisms must be implemented strictly. Only then should construction work resume,” he said.

Accusing the civic administration of not recognising the gravity of the situation, Thackeray alleged that authorities appeared indifferent to citizens’ health. In a post on X, he took a swipe at the administration, stating, “If Mumbaikars breathing polluted air does not bother you, just imagine that a VIP is coming to the city for a week.”

