Rohit Shetty Firing Plot Hatched In Tihar, Arthur Road Jails, Mumbai Police Uncover

Mumbai: Shocking revelations have emerged in the firing incident outside the residence of noted Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, with investigators uncovering that the entire operation was allegedly coordinated from two of the country’s most high-security prisons Tihar Jail and Arthur Road Jail.

Agra Module Executed Attack, Says Crime Branch

Accused persons arrested from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have made startling disclosures during interrogation by the Mumbai Crime Branch. According to police sources, the “Agra module” was assigned the responsibility of carrying out the firing at Shetty’s residence. The module included shooter Deepak Chandra.

Investigators revealed that the coordination was allegedly handled by a man identified as Golu Pandit, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and lodged in Tihar Jail at the time. Pandit and Shubham Lonkar reportedly knew each other beforehand. Police said Shubham Lonkar asked Pandit to recruit new operatives to execute the attack.

Recruitment Chain

Pandit allegedly contacted Vishnu Kushwaha, who then recruited shooter Deepak and others for the crime. Subsequently, Shubham Lonkar and Arju Bishnoi are said to have directly contacted Deepak and his associates, promising them substantial payment for executing the firing.

Notably, Golu Pandit was released on bail from Tihar Jail just days before the shooter module was arrested. The Mumbai Police are now actively searching for him. Meanwhile, the responsibility of arranging the vehicle and weapons used in the firing was allegedly assigned to the “Pune module.” Police said this module was coordinated by Praveen Lonkar, brother of Shubham Lonkar. Praveen Lonkar is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai and is accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The Mumbai Police are likely to seek Praveen Lonkar’s custody in connection with the Rohit Shetty firing case as the investigation continues to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the attack.

