Mumbai APMC Sees Rising Hapus Arrivals, Yet Production Falls Short This Season |

Navi Mumbai: The arrival of Hapus (Alphonso) mangoes at the Mumbai APMC market has gathered momentum, with a total of 1,11,434 boxes recorded over four days between March 23 and 26. Of these, 64,333 boxes were from the Konkan region, while 47,101 boxes arrived from other states.

Despite the increase, overall arrivals remain lower compared to last year. The highest single-day arrival this season was recorded on Thursday with around 21,000 boxes from Konkan, still significantly below the nearly 32,000 boxes recorded on a corresponding day last year.

On Gudhi Padwa last week, the market had seen only around 10,000 boxes of Konkan Hapus, marking a shortfall of nearly 40,000 boxes compared to last year. Though arrivals have picked up since then, March volumes continue to fall short of expectations.

“On Thursday alone, 21,000 boxes of mangoes arrived, making it the highest this season so far. But compared to last year, when arrivals were around 32,000, production is lower this year due to the extended rainfall we received,” said Sanjay Pansare, Director of the APMC fruit market.

“In contrast, arrivals from South India are higher this year compared to last season. However, mango exports have come to a standstill due to the ongoing international war. This is the right time to increase exports, but we are helpless,” he added.

In the past 20 days, the market has received 70,331 boxes of Konkan Hapus, while arrivals from other states have been higher at 1,43,676 crates.

Due to limited arrivals, prices of Hapus mangoes currently range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 8,000 per box (5 to 9 dozen). Traders expect that if arrivals increase further in April, prices of Konkan Hapus (5 to 8 dozen per box) may drop to between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500. Arrivals from Devgad and Rajapur regions are also expected to rise by the end of March.

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Daily Arrivals (March 23–26):

March 23: Konkan – 13,930 | Other States – 12,617 | Total – 26,547

March 24: Konkan – 13,295 | Other States – 8,777 | Total – 22,072

March 25: Konkan – 16,833 | Other States – 14,570 | Total – 31,403

March 26: Konkan – 20,275 | Other States – 11,137 | Total – 31,412

Total (4 days): 1,11,434 boxes

Konkan – 64,333

Other States – 47,101

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