Mumbai Corporator Booked For School Trespass, Intimidation Over Withheld Hall Tickets Dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police have registered an FIR against a local corporator, her family members, and several associates for allegedly trespassing into a school and intimidating staff over the issuance of examination hall tickets.

According to the police, the accused include corporator Mehjabeen Atik Khan (Ward No. 134), her husband Atik Ahmed Khan, his brother Aqeel Khan, his sister, along with Apnalaya NGO workers Tabassum Mubarak Ali Idrisi and Mumtaz Sameer Shaikh, parent Kazi Yasmin Shahanshah, and two to three unidentified women.

The complaint was filed by Saba Parveen Mumtazir Haiyar Rizvi, 43, principal of Jafri English High School and Junior College located on Ahilyabai Holkar Marg in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. The institution, run by Al Imaan Trust for the past 40 years, is an unaided school with approximately 2,400 students.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on February 21 at around 11:00 am while the Class 12 board examination was underway at the school, which also serves as an examination centre. In the absence of the principal, exam in-charge Shaheen Khan was present when the corporator and a group of parents allegedly entered the premises without permission and questioned why a Class 10 student had not been issued a hall ticket.

Shaheen Khan allegedly informed them that the student’s fees from Classes 7 to 10 were pending and requested them to return after 2:00 pm as the ongoing board examination required strict supervision. However, the group allegedly refused to cooperate and engaged in a heated argument before being escorted out by police personnel deployed for exam security.

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Later, at around 2:30 pm, the corporator returned with additional individuals, including her relatives and others, and entered the principal’s office. The complainant alleged that the group questioned her academic qualifications, the school’s recognition status, and threatened to file RTI applications, while creating a disturbance that frightened students attending afternoon classes.

Following the incident, Rizvi lodged a formal complaint on March 24 at the Shivaji Nagar police station. Based on her statement, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to trespass, unlawful assembly, intimidation, and obstruction.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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