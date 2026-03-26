Maharashtra Health News: Over 370 Submit Living Wills, Nearly 100 From Mumbai Seek Euthanasia Safeguards

Growing number of Maharashtra residents file Living Wills to ensure medical choices are respected in critical situations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 26: More than 370 individuals across Maharashtra, including nearly 100 from Mumbai, have submitted “Living Wills” seeking passive euthanasia in case of severe illness or accidents. These applications have been filed with over 400 custodians appointed by the state government following directions from the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court directive and implementation

The move comes after a Supreme Court directive issued on January 24, 2023, in response to a petition by Mumbai-based doctor Dr Nikhil Datar. The court made it mandatory for local government bodies to accept, securely store, and manage Advance Medical Directives (AMD), commonly known as “Living Wills” or the “Right to Die.”

According to Dr Datar, the Maharashtra government subsequently appointed 423 custodians across the state. These officials are responsible for maintaining the documents and making them accessible when required.

Mumbai sees growing participation

In Mumbai, officials were appointed in every administrative ward to facilitate the process. Dr Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, said that around 100 residents have submitted their living wills over the past two years.

She added that the state government is currently working on a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to define how these directives will be implemented in practice.

Rising awareness but challenges persist

Awareness about living wills appears to be increasing. Dr Datar noted that he receives two to three calls daily from individuals seeking information about the process, most of them aged above 50.

However, challenges remain in fully implementing the system. Digitisation of the process is still incomplete, despite a government deadline of July 2025. Authorities are now working on developing an online portal to streamline registration and improve monitoring.

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What is a living will

A Living Will is a legal document in which a person outlines their preferences for medical treatment in advance. It comes into effect if the individual becomes incapable of making decisions due to serious illness, an accident, or unconsciousness.

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