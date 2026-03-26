Mumbai Health News: KEM Hospital Gets Advanced Cardiology Facilities Under CSR Initiative To Boost Patient Care

New cardiology facilities at KEM Hospital aim to improve patient care and training through CSR-backed upgrades | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: In a major boost to public healthcare through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Department of Cardiology at Seth G S Medical College & KEM Hospital, Parel, has unveiled several new facilities aimed at enhancing patient care and medical education.

New facilities unveiled under CSR initiative

The initiative includes the launch of a Cardiology Day Care Centre & Radial Lounge, a Cardiology Education Hub & Training Centre, a portable echocardiography machine, and a large LED screen for patient awareness in the CVTC building. These additions have been made possible through the generous support of The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. (IHPCL) under its Rs 75 lakh CSR programme focused on strengthening public healthcare infrastructure.

Improved patient care and hospital efficiency

The newly established Radial Lounge is expected to significantly improve patient care by enabling same-day discharge after angiography procedures. This will enhance patient comfort, promote faster mobility, and streamline hospital workflow, potentially allowing doctors to treat more patients and save additional lives each day.

Focus on education and training

A key highlight is the state-of-the-art Prof. Dr H.L. Kulkarni Educational Hub and Training Centre, envisioned as a centre of excellence for academic advancement. The facility will enable interaction with international faculty, support live-streaming of lectures, and strengthen training opportunities for postgraduate students and aspiring cardiologists.

Enhanced diagnostics and patient awareness

The addition of a portable echocardiography machine will further improve diagnostic capabilities, while the LED awareness screen will educate thousands of daily visitors through informative health content.

Inauguration and remarks

The inauguration was attended by Dean Dr Sangeeta Ravat, Head of Department Ajay Mahajan, Unit Head Charan Lanjewar, and IHPCL representatives, including Rahul Shah.

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Dean Dr Sangeeta Ravat said the initiative marks a pioneering step among government hospitals in Western India, enhancing both patient care and access for underserved communities. She also thanked Rajas Doshi for leading the CSR effort, calling it a meaningful contribution during the institution’s centenary year.

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