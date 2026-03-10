Mumbai News: 'KEM Hospital Blood Bank Provides Safe Blood As Per Regulations,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde informs the Legislative Council that KEM Hospital’s blood bank follows regulatory norms and supplies safe blood to patients | File Photo

Mumbai, March 10: The Maharashtra government has clarified that the blood bank at KEM Hospital in Mumbai operates in full compliance with regulatory guidelines and provides safe blood to patients.

The clarification was given by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a written reply in the Maharashtra Legislative Council after questions were raised about the functioning of the facility.

Issue raised by MLCs in legislative council

The issue was raised by MLCs Manisha Kayande and Kripal Tumane, who sought details about the functioning and improvements in the blood bank at the civic-run hospital.

In his reply, Shinde stated that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) carried out a joint inspection of the KEM Hospital Blood Centre on November 17 and November 25, 2025. During the inspection, certain procedural shortcomings were pointed out, but no show-cause notice was issued to the hospital.

Clarification on HIV testing procedures

He further clarified that HIV testing in the blood bank is conducted only on blood donated by eligible donors. Blood samples of pregnant women who visit the hospital for routine medical check-ups are not tested for HIV in the blood bank, he said.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the hospital’s Blood Transfusion Department submitted a detailed report to the FDA and CDSCO on January 5, 2026, addressing the observations made during the inspection.

Also Watch:

Government assures safety and monitoring

Shinde also assured the House that patients are provided completely safe blood at the KEM Hospital blood bank, and that regular monitoring is carried out to maintain quality and safety standards in blood collection and distribution.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/