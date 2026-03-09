Mumbai Health Update: KEM Hospital To Install Advanced Video EEG Machine, Faster Diagnosis For Epilepsy Patients

KEM Hospital prepare for advanced video EEG testing that helps identify the source of epileptic seizures for accurate diagnosis and treatment | File Photo

Mumbai, March 9: Patients suffering from epilepsy will soon receive faster diagnosis and treatment at KEM Hospital, as the hospital’s neurology department is set to install an additional advanced video EEG machine.

The new equipment is expected to significantly reduce the long waiting period for patients who currently have to wait for months to undergo testing for uncontrolled seizures.

New equipment to improve diagnostic access

According to Dr. Neeraj Jain, head of the neurology department, the hospital will soon procure a new dual-camera video EEG machine, and the tender process has already been initiated.

Once the machine becomes operational, the hospital will be able to examine more than six patients per week, improving access to critical diagnostic services.

KEM’s dedicated epilepsy surgery programme

KEM Hospital is the only facility in Maharashtra that runs a dedicated epilepsy surgery programme. However, Dr. Jain clarified that surgery is not required for all epilepsy patients. Surgical intervention is recommended only for those whose seizures cannot be controlled through medication.

Role of video EEG testing

To determine whether surgery is necessary, patients undergo video EEG testing. The machine records brain activity during seizures and helps doctors identify the exact area of the brain from which the seizure originates. The findings from this test play a crucial role in deciding whether surgery should be performed.

Existing facilities and upcoming addition

At present, the hospital has two dual-camera video EEG machines. With the addition of the new unit, the number will increase to three. The hospital also has a single-camera EEG machine and a portable EEG device.

The upcoming machine will mainly be used for routine examinations. Its dual-camera system allows doctors to observe brain activity from both close and distant views, making it easier to identify the nerve pathways involved in seizure activity and understand what happens in the brain before a seizure occurs.

How video EEG monitoring works

Video electroencephalography (EEG) monitoring is a diagnostic method commonly used for epilepsy patients. In this procedure, the patient is admitted to the hospital for at least three days.

During this time, brain waves are recorded through EEG while the patient’s physical movements are continuously monitored through video.

Understanding epilepsy

Epilepsy is a chronic, non-infectious neurological disorder that can affect people of all ages. Medical experts estimate that around 4 to 10 people out of every 1,000 may be affected by epilepsy. However, with proper diagnosis and treatment, the condition can often be effectively managed.

