KEM Hospital Revives IVF Services After 40 Years, Offering Affordable Treatment To 600 Patients Annually

Mumbai: Forty years after IVF services were first introduced at KEM Hospital, in-vitro fertilisation treatment has been revived in a modern, advanced form at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, giving a major boost to affordable reproductive healthcare. Nearly 600 patients annually will receive IVF treatment at 50 percent lower cost compared to private hospitals.

New Centre Inaugurated Under PPP Model

The MA IVF Excellence Centre has been established under a public-private partnership model, making advanced fertility treatment accessible to middle- and lower-income families.

The MA IVF Excellence Centre was inaugurated at KEM Hospital by Maharashtra’s Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on 23 February 2026.

IVF services were originally available nearly four decades ago through KEM Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. These services have now been reinstated and upgraded through this state-of-the-art centre.

Alma Mater Gift from Former Resident Doctors

This initiative is the result of the vision of Dr. Anjali Malpani and Dr. Aniruddha Malpani, both former resident doctors of KEM Hospital. They have extended their support to establish the centre as a contribution to their alma mater. According to Dr. Anjali Malpani, it will be among the most affordable IVF centres in the country.

Recalling her tenure as a resident doctor at KEM in 1986, Dr. Anjali Malpani said she witnessed the emotional distress faced by infertile couples. “I resolved then to master assisted reproductive technologies and make them accessible in India. After 40 years, that dream has come full circle. Giving back to my alma mater is a matter of pride,” she said, adding that she has helped bring 17,000 children into the world through her work globally.

Minister Praises Couple’s Social Commitment

Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said the Malpani couple’s initiative reflects a deep commitment to social responsibility and public service. Even after achieving professional success, their dedication to serving society is an example the younger generation should follow, he added.

Newly elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde described the facility as a proud milestone for Mumbai’s public healthcare system. “In today’s times, many couples cherish the dream of parenthood. This centre will help transform that dream into reality for hundreds of families each year. It is a significant step toward inclusive and affordable healthcare,” the Mayor said.

Hospital Dean Dr. Sangeeta Rawat stated that infertility is not only a medical issue but also an emotional and social challenge affecting families. “High costs have kept many away from treatment. Our commitment is to ensure that the dream of parenthood is accessible to all,” she said.

