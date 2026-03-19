Mumbai Mango Market Hit As Alphonso Supply Drops Sharply, Southern Varieties Flood Stalls | File

Mumbai’s much awaited mango season has begun on a subdued note this year, as a weak Alphonso harvest from the Konkan region has disrupted supply across the city. As reported by Midday, production of the prized Ratnagiri and Devgad Hapus has dropped by nearly 60 to 70 percent, forcing traders to turn to lookalike varieties from southern states to meet demand.

Unseasonal rain during the flowering stage, coupled with pest attacks, has significantly impacted yield and delayed the harvest. This has not only reduced arrivals but also altered the early season dynamics of the market.

Southern Mangoes Dominate Early Supply

With genuine Konkan Hapus in short supply, traders across Mumbai have increasingly stocked mangoes sourced from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These varieties, often sold under the Alphonso label, are filling the visible gap on fruit stalls.

As reported by Midday, the shift is particularly evident in South Mumbai markets such as Crawford Market and Colaba, where buyers are finding it difficult to distinguish between authentic and substitute varieties.

According to former APMC Fruit Market director Sanjay Pansare, southern varieties now account for more than 60 percent of Alphonso stock in Mumbai, while arrivals of genuine Hapus are barely a fraction of last year’s numbers.

Market Numbers Tell The Story

Data from APMC on Monday highlights the scale of disruption. Of the total 17,000 boxes that arrived, only 6,325 were genuine Konkan Hapus, while 10,675 boxes comprised southern varieties.

Additionally, around 500 to 600 crates per day, each weighing 20 kilograms, are being brought in from southern states to bridge the shortfall.

The price difference is also stark. Premium Konkan Hapus is being sold between Rs 3000 and Rs 9000 per dozen, while southern varieties are available at a much lower range of Rs 1200 to Rs 1500.

How To Identify Genuine Hapus

With confusion among buyers growing, experts suggest relying on sensory cues rather than appearance alone.

A real Konkan Alphonso carries a strong, natural aroma that can be detected even from a distance. Its colour is a rich saffron yellow when ripe, without dull or patchy tones. The skin is thin, smooth and delicate to touch.

In contrast, substitute varieties tend to have thicker skin, a firmer texture, a more fibrous bite and a noticeably weaker fragrance.

A Season Of Caution For Buyers

This year’s mango season is shaping up to be one of careful buying and rising prices. With supply constraints likely to persist in the coming weeks, consumers may need to rely on trusted vendors and sharper observation to ensure they are getting the real taste of Konkan Hapus.