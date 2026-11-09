Kolhapur: Thousands Join Sangharsh Morcha Against Maharashtra Govt's Move To Nominate Directors To Gokul Dairy Board | X (ANI)

Kolhapur: Thousands of farmers, cooperative members and opposition supporters participated in the Sangharsh Morcha in Kolhapur on Monday, protesting against the Maharashtra government's decision to appoint five directors in Gokul Cooperative Society.

The protest march began at Dasara Chowk and proceeded towards the District Collector's office, with demonstrators opposing the government's move following the recent elections to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul Dairy.

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Satej Patil, Jayant Patil And Raju Shetti Lead Protest

According to reports, the march was led by Congress MLC Satej Patil, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and farmer leader Raju Shetti.

The Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi, led by Patil, accused the state government of undermining the electoral mandate given by Gokul Dairy's members.

Addressing the gathering, Patil said he was fighting to protect the interests of farmers associated with the cooperative. “I am fighting for the interests of 5.5 lakh farmers, while the ruling side is working to get its family members elected,” Patil said.

Gokul Dairy Election Results Trigger Political Dispute

The agitation followed the October 19 elections to Gokul Dairy, in which the Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi secured 13 of the 25 elected seats. The Mahayuti-backed panel won the remaining 12 seats.

Opposition leaders have alleged that the government introduced changes to the cooperative law to alter the balance of power within Gokul Dairy.

Why Is Maharashtra Government's Decision Being Opposed?

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved an amendment allowing the government to nominate five members to the managing committees of cooperative institutions with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Under the proposed arrangement, four of the five government-nominated members will have voting rights.

Opposition leaders argue that the inclusion of four nominated voting directors could change the balance of power in Gokul Dairy's management, potentially benefiting the Mahayuti-backed panel despite its defeat in the elected board contest.

The state government, however, has defended the decision, saying the changes are intended to strengthen transparency and oversight in large cooperative institutions.

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