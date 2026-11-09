CJP Criticises Centre Over Gokul Dairy Row In Maharashtra, Accuses It Of Destroying Free And Fair Elections | file pic

Mumbai: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Abhijeet Dipke have criticised the BJP-led Maharashtra government in connection with the Gokul Dairy controversy, accusing it of attempting to overturn the electoral mandate through changes to the state's cooperative laws.

The criticism comes after the Maharashtra Cabinet approved an amendment allowing the government to nominate five directors to the managing committees of large cooperative institutions, with four of them having voting rights.

The decision has triggered a political confrontation over the control of Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul Dairy.

'Government Has Destroyed Free And Fair Elections': Saurav Das

CJP co-founder Saurav Das took to X to criticise the ruling government, alleging that its pursuit of power has destroyed country's electoral system.

“People have realised that this government, in its lust for complete and eternal power, has destroyed our nation’s free & fair election system. No government—be it BJP, Congress, AAP, or others—should be allowed so much liberty that they feel okay to STEAL elections in broad daylight!” Das wrote.

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He further called upon citizens, particularly young people, to take a more active role in holding governments accountable. “People need to take back power into their own hands. Youth need to take back power,” he added.

Abhijeet Dipke Accuses BJP Of Attempting 'Hostile Takeover'

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also criticised the BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that the government was attempting to gain control of Gokul Dairy despite the ruling alliance-backed panel losing the board elections.

“The Chief Minister calls others anarchists, but after losing an election to a milk cooperative himself, he tries to use his power to stage a ‘hostile takeover’ instead of accepting the people’s verdict,” Dipke wrote on X.

“Those who trample on the people’s verdict and try to seize power are the real anarchists,” he added.

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In another post, Dipke questioned the role of the BJP in elections and alleged that the government was attempting to place its nominees on Gokul Dairy's board despite losing the elections.

Dipke also praised the people of Kolhapur for protesting against the government's decision. “Salute to the people of Kolhapur who took to the streets to save the Gokul Milk Cooperative from the clutches of these unconstitutional and anarchic forces!” he wrote.

His remarks came as dairy farmers and opposition leaders staged a protest in Kolhapur on Monday, November 9, against the government's decision.

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What Is The Gokul Dairy Controversy?

The Maharashtra Cabinet last week approved an amendment to the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, allowing five government-nominated directors on the boards of eligible cooperative institutions with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore.

The decision has become controversial following the October 19 elections to Gokul Dairy, in which the Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi, led by Congress MLC Satej Patil, secured 13 of the 25 elected seats. The Mahayuti-backed panel won the remaining 12 seats.

Opposition leaders argue that adding four government-nominated voting directors could alter the balance of power in favour of the ruling alliance.

The government, however, has defended the move as a measure intended to improve and strengthen transparency in the institutions.

The dispute has also reached the Bombay High Court, with Patil's panel challenging the state government's decision.

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