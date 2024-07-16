Kolak River Bridge Completion Boosts Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Connectivity

In a significant development for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, the construction of the Kolak River bridge in Valsad district, Gujarat, has been successfully completed. This marks a pivotal milestone in enhancing regional connectivity between the two major cities.

"This achievement is particularly noteworthy as the Kolak River bridge is the ninth completed structure among the planned 24 river bridges for the corridor. The project aims to establish 24 river bridges in total, with 20 in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra, emphasizing its comprehensive scope and regional impact" said an official of the National High Speed Rail Corporation.

"The Kolak River bridge, spanning a total of 160 meters, is a testament to engineering prowess, featuring four Full Span Girders, each covering 40 meters. These girders are supported by sturdy piers ranging from 14 to 23 meters in height, ensuring robust structural integrity" he said.

Pivotal Role To Be Played By The Kolak River Bridge

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation, strategically positioned between the Vapi and Bilimora Bullet Train stations, the Kolak River bridge is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless travel along the high-speed rail route. The completion of this crucial infrastructure underscores the project's commitment to delivering world-class facilities aimed at enhancing travel efficiency and passenger experience.

"The completion of the Kolak River bridge is a testament to our dedication in establishing top-tier infrastructure for the Bullet Train project," stated a spokesperson from the National High Speed Rail Corporation. "This achievement reinforces our efforts to provide efficient and sustainable transportation solutions."

Originating from the Saputara hills near Valveri, the Kolak River flows into the Arabian Sea, positioning the bridge strategically within 7 kilometers of the Vapi Bullet Train station and 43 kilometers from the Bilimora Bullet Train station. Alongside Kolak, the project has also successfully bridged other rivers such as Auranga and Par, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across the region.

About The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, set to become India's first, promises to revolutionize regional transportation, reducing travel time to approximately one hour and 58 minutes with limited stops.

"With the operational control center situated in Sabarmati and noise barriers implemented to minimize sound disturbance along the viaduct, the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train project stands poised to redefine travel standards in India, offering a glimpse into the future of high-speed rail travel," said an official of National High-Speed Rail Corporation.

Bullet Train Project Progress As On 14th July 2024

194 km of a viaduct and 322 km of pier work have been completed. Three (03) steel bridges spanning 70 meters, 100 meters, and 130 meters are completed in Surat, Anand, and Vadodara respectively. The bridge works on nine rivers out of the total 24 river bridges on the Bullet Train corridor viz. Par (Valsad district), Purna (Navsari district), Mindhola (Navsari district), Ambika (Navsari district), Auranga (Valsad district), Venganiya (Navsari district), Mohar (Kheda district), Dhadhar (Vadodara district), and Kolak River (Valsad district) has been completed and the work on other important rivers viz., Narmada, Tapti, Mahi, and Sabarmati is in progress.

The first mountain tunnel of 350 m in length and 12.6 m in diameter located near Zaroli Village in Valsad, Gujarat is completed. The foundation work on eight Bullet Train Stations in Gujarat (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad & Sabarmati) is completed.

Rail Level Slab of five Bullet Train Stations (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Anand, and Ahmedabad) is completed and the construction of superstructures is at an advanced stage. The structural work has been completed for the Surat depot. Earthwork is completed for the Sabarmati rolling stock depot and basement foundation work for the administrative building is completed.

Survey and design works are in progress at Thane rolling stock depot The track laying work in Gujarat is progressing well. More than 35,000 MT of rails and three sets (03) of track construction machinery have been received at Surat and Vadodara. The assembly, testing, and commissioning of this track machinery is in progress. The Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) of 394 meters at Ghansoli for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has been excavated. Excavation works for the construction of the Mumbai Bullet Train station in Maharashtra have started.

Groundworks are in progress at Thane, Virar, and Boisar stations. More than 100 foundations have been completed recently for pier work of the elevated section. The work for India’s first 7 km undersea rail tunnel which is part of a 21 km long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata has commenced in Maharashtra. Work on five (05) mountain tunnels has started in Palghar district. A specially designed casting yard for underground tunnel lining has begun casting lining segments in the Thane district.